In-person wild horse adoption tomorrow in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The parade of horses and riders moving to Charlie Daniel’s “The Devil went down to Georgia” at the Stewart Conservation Camp was placed on hiatus for more than a year as COVID shut down the wild horse adoption; at least in person.

Last year potential adopters bid on-line for the event.

But tomorrow they can show up at the prison in Carson City and talk to these inmates and get an up close and personal look at the horses.

“In most cases they are more advanced than most green horses,” says head trainer of the program Hank Curry. “That’s because these guys spend a lot of hours on them. Most trainers spend a short amount of time on a lot of horses every day. A majority of these guys will have one horse all day long,” says Curry.

Curry says four of the inmates have never been through an adoption before. They and the other horse trainers here have had 120 days to get the horses under saddle and responsive to their leg cues. The horses have learned to pick up their feet to be cleaned or shod. They have learned to trailer load as well.

Jack the only Burro in the group has learned to drive--although there is still work to do.

“This is the 3rd burro I have trained,” says Austin Miller, Jack’s trainer. “But I think he has come the farthest there is--not really any set way to train a burro that I know of. I’ve just been winging it. I think the third time is the try. He’s come pretty far,” says Miller.

The inmates must apply for the program, not all get in. But those who do say the horses have changed their attitude.

They learn patience, responsibility, and gain confidence from some unlikely teachers. The adoption of the 13 horses as well as Jack the burro gets underway at 10:00 on Saturday October 9 at Stewart Conservation Camp located at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Potential adopters are encouraged to show up at 9:00AM to check out the horses and talk to the inmates. Bidding on the horses individually begins one hour later.

https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/docs/2021-09/Wildhorses_NNCC_09Oct2021_AdoptionCatalog.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1O2LqOJZnvkq8wzkiY865P85AVXnWbDHDDrRqQwHoUVnCWenABj_RCAxk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-rsErcjVFE&list=PL_EpGhIdy7sxw5JDOy83mz5iaycKMjOtM

