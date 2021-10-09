Halloweekend festivities at Homewood Mountain Resort

HOMEWOOD, Calif. (KOLO)--Homewood Mountain Resort’s family-friendly “Halloweekend” fright fest returns Oct. 21 to Oct. 24.

It features a trick-or-treat village complete with face painting, pumpkin decorating, family games, festive foods and a haunted house. Scenic and “haunted” chairlift rides will also be offered Thursday through Sunday nights.

Games for the kids including “Pin the boo on the ghost” and “Pumpkin tic-tac-toe” will be at the Trick-or-Treat Village.

Halloweekend Festival at Homewood admission is free for all ages. Tickets are needed for scenic chairlift rides from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for haunted chairlift rides and the haunted house from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online in advance and start at $29 for adults and $14 for kids, with discounts offered for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District students.

Halloweekend will kick off with “The Haunting” at West Shore Café on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Guests will first have VIP access to Homewood’s haunted chairlift ride before dinner. It costs $125 plus tax and tip.

Ticket information: https://shop.skihomewood.com/s/special-events .

The event is sponsored by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

“Our inaugural ‘Halloweekend’ in 2019 was so much fun for the community we decided to bring it back this fall,” Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager, said in a statement. “Halloween is a staff favorite holiday at Homewood and West Shore Cafe, and we’re excited to continue the festivities including a haunted house and other family fun this year.”

