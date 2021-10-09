Dolce Vita celebrates grand opening at Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical Spa is the largest property within the Village at Rancharrah. Staff says, its been an emotional and detailed journey, trying to navigate safety measures during this public health crisis.

The 10-thousand square foot facility offers a mediation lounge, outdoor veranda, day beds and more... to restore balance, nourish the body and increase overall well-being.

“What makes us different is we are a combined wellness spa. Its a destination, not just a casino spa or day spa. We’ve combined a medical spa and a day spa together in a beautiful environment,” CEO & Founder Nyla Allen explains.

The business is supporting the Nevada Women’s Fund, with proceeds from a big raffle going back to the non-profit. A personal touch for many employees who have worked with or benefitted from scholarships thanks to the agency’s efforts.

The staff also extends its greatest gratitude to first responders, by offering the brave men and women a discount year-round. Head to https://dolcevitawellnessspa.com/ to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.