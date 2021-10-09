Advertisement

Accidental drug overdose deaths in Nevada increase by 55%

Drug overdose graphic
Drug overdose graphic(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada health officials report a dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths in the state between 2019 and 2020.

The Nevada Overdose Data Program said accidental overdoses among Nevadans totaled 788 in 2020, a 55% increase from 510 in 2019.

The number of overdose deaths among people younger than 25 nearly tripled, increasing from 38 in 2019 and 106 in 2020.

According to the state’s drug overdose reporting system, one of every two overdose deaths involved a person with a mental health problem while three in four overdose victims had an identified substance misuse problem not related to alcohol.  

