8-car crash closes McCarran Blvd & South Virginia St

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An eight-vehicle crash closed the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street on Saturday night.

The Reno Fire Department reported there were no serious injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital.

It appears two vehicles collided head-on at about 8:12 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire.

It wasn’t clear when the intersection will reopen.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.