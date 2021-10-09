Advertisement

8-car crash closes McCarran Blvd & South Virginia St

The scene of an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and McCarran...
The scene of an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and McCarran Boulevard.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An eight-vehicle crash closed the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street on Saturday night.

The Reno Fire Department reported there were no serious injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital.

It appears two vehicles collided head-on at about 8:12 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire.

It wasn’t clear when the intersection will reopen.

