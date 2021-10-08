Advertisement

West Virginia governor got trapped in malfunctioning elevator

A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the...
A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:17 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said.

The Republican governor was stuck for about 30 minutes after the malfunction as mansion staff, state police and other state government personnel worked to open the elevator, Justice’s office said in a news release.

A crowbar and other tools were used to pry open the elevator doors, the statement said.

“I appreciate those who helped out this afternoon and the expressions of concern I’ve received,” Justice said.

In a separate incident recently, First lady Cathy Justice also was trapped briefly in the elevator.

“I’m just fine, thankfully, and so is Cathy after having a similar problem a few weeks ago,” the governor said. “I’ve asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how to prevent this from happening again and to conduct a full review of the safety and soundness of the entire structure.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
The scene of a shooting on Seventh Street between Valley road and Elko Avenue.
Three injured in northeast Reno shooting
Driver overcorrected vehicle before rolling car onto center median.
Impairment suspected in single-vehicle crash near Cold Springs
Kenyon Wilson and a 2004 Infiniti coupe
Washoe detectives want to talk to anonymous Secret Witness tipster

Latest News

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern...
Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast
Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla HQ is moving to Austin, Texas, disappointed people in...
Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla HQ is moving to Austin, Texas, disappointed people in...
Tesla's move to Texas disappoints some in Silicon Valley
10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work