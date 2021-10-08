Advertisement

Northern Nevada Medical updates visitor policy

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Medical Center’s new visitation policy goes into effect Friday with COVID-19 precautions still in place.

The updated policy allows one adult visitor between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. That visitor is asked to go directly to the patient’s room and to not walk around the facility during visitation hours.

Other visitors are asked to wait in their vehicle until the patient is able to accept a new visitor.

Visitors are not allowed in isolation areas, including COVID-19 isolated areas.

For compassionate care/end-of-life situations, all visitor requests will be reviewed by the department leader. If approved, two screened negative visitors may see the patient while wearing full PPE.

For all outpatient procedures and emergency department patients, one adult visitor may accompany the patient. If admitted and the admission is not during visitation hours, the visitor will be allowed to help the patient settle into their room and then will be asked to leave until normal visiting hours.

Visitation Hours are Monday to Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for all patients with exceptions listed above.

Visitation Hours for Senior Bridges inpatients is 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

All visitors will also be screened prior to visiting their loved one. This includes COVID-19 screening questions and masking during their entire visit.

