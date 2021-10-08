Three injured in northeast Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in northeast Reno.

Police said three people were injured and all were taken to the hospital.

It happened after 8 p.m. just south of the Roller King parking lot between Valley Road and Elko Avenue.

It involved two groups of people. The suspects ran from the scene when police arrived.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.