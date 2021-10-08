Advertisement

Three injured in northeast Reno shooting

The scene of a shooting on Seventh Street between Valley road and Elko Avenue.
The scene of a shooting on Seventh Street between Valley road and Elko Avenue.(Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in northeast Reno.

Police said three people were injured and all were taken to the hospital.

It happened after 8 p.m. just south of the Roller King parking lot between Valley Road and Elko Avenue.

It involved two groups of people. The suspects ran from the scene when police arrived.

