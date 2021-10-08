State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer announces resignation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer has announced his resignation.

The Republican tweeted Friday morning, “While it has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of the State of Nevada as a State Senator, yesterday afternoon I submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Sisolak. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me over the past decade, particularly my constituents, who trusted me to represent them in their government. I’m incredibly proud of the work we have done to help move Nevada forward. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my wife April, and our children, for their unwavering support. Without them, my service would not have been possible.”

Kieckhefer did not give a reason for his resignation.

