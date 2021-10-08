Reno high schooler passing the peace to local youth as on-the-go, certified yoga instructor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local teenager is looking to bring the area’s youth back to center.

Tyler Carothers, 17, has created Unravel Mobile Yoga, a non-profit the high school senior says she was inspired to launch after facing the trials of being a teen in the pandemic.

“Unravel is the product of me finally having the confidence to put myself out there and pursue my dreams,” said Carothers, who is a certified instructor with over 200 hours of training in both yoga and meditation. “It only took a pandemic and a lot of self-reflection.”

Carothers hopes to show the mindfulness that comes with yoga and meditation, helping kids and teens unplug from a hectic life and connect with themselves.

“A lot of times yoga and meditation is something that’s shied away from for kids and teens because it’s not necessarily seen as fun or seen as cool,” said Carothers. “I’m hoping to bridge that gap.”

Unravel Mobile Yoga is completely self-funded by Carothers, who’s also balancing a job while finishing up high school. She’s looking to connect with any area youth who might benefit from her training and perspective, whether via private sessions, classroom settings or other non-profits.

“My goal with this program is to give kids the chance they need to take a break,” said Carothers. “To relax, to have fun, to check in with themselves.”

To learn more about Unravel Mobile Yoga, click here or visit them on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.