Northern Nevada Barktoberfest supports lifesaving programs for the SPCA

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit have partnered together in Barktoberfest, happening Saturday, October 9.

From a 5K Fun Run, beer, games, and dogs there are things to do for everyone. This partnered event will support the animal organization’s life-saving programs at the SPCA.

The Summit and the SPCA will be kicking off the inaugural Barktoberfest with the 5K Fun Run. People can run the course with their dogs.

Organizers are excited about the event, Laura Van Antwerp, Communications Manager of the SPCA, shared what they are looking forward to with this fall event,

“The Summit wanted to host something for the SPCA of Nothern Nevada and we’re so excited to partner with them on this and we wanted to have a family-friendly event for everyone to participate in. Barkotberfest is a very popular event across the country, we wanted to bring it to Reno,” Van Antwerp said.

If you plan to attend the event and are bringing your dog, make sure your furry friend is leashed, behaved, and vaccinated.

For more event details, click here. To sign-up for either fun run, you can find more information here.

