Nevada on track to see deadliest year on roads in a decade

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deaths on Nevada roads continue to rise. Nearly 290 people have been killed this year, according to new state data from the Office of Traffic Safety. That number is up 28 percent from 2020.

Deaths in September rose 12 percent from last September.

So far in 2021, 36 people have died in Washoe County. According to the report, most deaths are linked to impairment and speeding.

If the current trend continues, Nevada could see its deadliest year on roads in a decade.

