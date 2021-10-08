Nevada lawmakers plan for once-in-a-decade redistricting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A redistricting committee in the Nevada Legislature convened for the first time on Thursday.

State lawmakers are preparing to redraw congressional and legislative district during the once-in-a-decade reapportionment process.

The committee plans to hold educational meetings throughout the state in October, hitting large cities, small towns and tribal areas.

Afterward, lawmakers are expected to hold a special legislative session to redraw political maps in November.

The redistricting process will be governed by Democratic-majority Legislature. How lawmakers choose to redraw the maps could sway Nevada’s two swing congressional districts and influence the composition of the statehouse for the next decade.

