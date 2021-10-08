NDOT ready for winter weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Falling temperatures, vaguely threatening clouds gathering over the Sierra. It’s a nudge in the ribs for all of us that winter is not that far off and that leaves us each with a personal to-do list to get ready at home and on the road.

The crews at the Nevada Department of Transportation have been preparing for some time. Someone has been getting all these trucks ready since they were parked last spring, but the attention of the maintenance crews really turns to preparation in August. The work continues. We found a crew mounting a new side blade on a plow. Elsewhere critical supplies have been stockpiled.

“Mixing salt, sand and brine to provide better traction and reduce on winter highways as well,” says NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese. “So we’ve actually been preparing throughout the year for this winter.”

Up in the higher elevations crews are already staged and scheduled for around-the-clock coverage for whatever the days and months ahead may bring.” That could mean the winter most are hoping for, something to end the drought and keep the skiers happy. Whatever happens, it will, at some point, make travel through the mountains at the very least more challenging. Longtime residents know the drill, making sure your vehicle is ready. A well-tuned engine, good battery, proper tires and packing those winter essentials such as tire chains, extra clothing,

A final point: being ready also means staying informed, “Leave early,” says Ragonese, “and before you go check NVROADS.com or dial 5-1-1 for current highway conditions.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.