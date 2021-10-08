Italian Festival returning to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Italian Festival is returning to Reno. This is the 39th year of the event. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers couldn’t be more happy about bringing the Italian celebration back.

“Having it back this year after not having one last year is going to bring all kinds of people,” said Ken Ostempowski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Row. “We are so excited to be able to bring our food back to the community and bring it back to all of our great patrons.”

The grape stomp will return along with sauce tasting. There will also be plenty of activities centered around kids.

“There’s a gelato eating contest so kids don’t have to sign up,” said Ostempowski. “Bring them up. They get all the gelato they could want in that period of time. There’ll be camel rides. We brought some Italian camels in so they can have some camel rides. For those two days, everyone’s Italian.”

The Great Italian Festival takes place October 9 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. and October 10 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.. You can find more information here.

