Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak: FEMA teams helped Vegas-area get-the vaccine push

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The face mask is themed after the Vegas Golden Knights' mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)(STEVE MARCUS | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s governor says a decrease in COVID-19 case rates and an increase in vaccinations is at least partly due to a nearly two-month deployment of federal emergency management “surge teams” in parts of Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday that test positivity, a key measure of the spread of COVID-19, has decreased statewide to 8.5%.

The rate peaked at 15.7% in Clark County in the first week of August, and is still above the World Health Organization goal of 5%. FEMA teams arrived in mid-July.

Statewide, Sisolak said 63% of the eligible population age 12 and older has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
NHP identifies suspect arrested in high speed chase
NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.
No injuries, multiple cars towed in Wednesday morning crash on I-80

Latest News

Various chemical and physical barrier sunscreens
Sunscreens coming under FDA scrutiny
Covid-19 graphic
Nevada lawmakers review state’s pandemic relief spending
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot