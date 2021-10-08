Advertisement

First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open

Recreational Marijuana
Recreational Marijuana(MGN, Paxson Woelber / The Alaska Landmine / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (AP) - The first Nevada marijuana store on the Idaho border has been cleared to open in the rural Elko County town of Jackpot.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Elko County Commission unanimously approved a business license for the Thrive Cannabis Marketplace this week after authorities confirmed dispensary workers had passed background checks.

The move comes despite opposition from county commissioners on the Idaho side of the line.

A representative for the dispensary told the Elko County Commission it could be ready to open as early as Monday.

The store is about 65 miles north of Wells, Nevada, and 45 miles south of Twin Falls, Idaho.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Elko Daily Free Press.)

