California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:13 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

