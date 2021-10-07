Advertisement

Washoe County Libraries celebrating Teentober

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Libraries are highlighting their services for teens with Teentober. The annual celebration is held every October.

The event was originally Teen Tech Week and Teen Read Week. The two were eventually combined to make Teentober.

Events were completely virtual last year, but more in person events are planned this year.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve really made the turn to having virtual events, but we are excited to bring back our in person events and we’ve started dipping our toes in that water this fall season,” said Jamie Hemingway, Marketing Library Assistant with the Washoe County Library System. “So we do have some events for families, for people of all ages, and we are looking forward to developing more in person events for teens in the future.”

They’re also pushing their 100 Books Before Graduation Reading Challenge.

“That is a challenge that we have going on year round, but the focus on that is for teens to work towards reading 100 books,” said Hemingway. “Any 100 books of their choosing. So it’s not a program where we tell them what to read, it’s a program where we just give them a goal of reading 100 books that they enjoy.”

One of the goals of this month long event is to get teens to take advantage of the resources Washoe Libraries have to offer.

“We really encourage our teens to visit their libraries,” said There’s so many things that we have. We have events, we have online resources. Also the spaces are beautiful and they can come here to study. They can use our meeting rooms, it’s great for doing group projects.”

You can find more information on Teentober here. They also have a quarterly brochure called the Explorer which has a list of events being held over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
NHP identifies suspect arrested in high speed chase
NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.
UPDATE: No injuries, multiple cars towed in Wednesday morning crash on I-80 eastbound

Latest News

Washoe County Libraries are bringing back Teentober to highlight their teen friendly services.
Washoe libraries bringing back Teentober
Driver overcorrected vehicle before rolling car onto center median.
Single-vehicle crash near Cold Springs early Thursday morning
Fire Prevention week
Fire safety devices for the hearing impaired
The Nevada State Board of Education is the group mandating the social justice standard for...
NV schools social justice curriculum