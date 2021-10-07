Washoe County Libraries celebrating Teentober

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Libraries are highlighting their services for teens with Teentober. The annual celebration is held every October.

The event was originally Teen Tech Week and Teen Read Week. The two were eventually combined to make Teentober.

Events were completely virtual last year, but more in person events are planned this year.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve really made the turn to having virtual events, but we are excited to bring back our in person events and we’ve started dipping our toes in that water this fall season,” said Jamie Hemingway, Marketing Library Assistant with the Washoe County Library System. “So we do have some events for families, for people of all ages, and we are looking forward to developing more in person events for teens in the future.”

They’re also pushing their 100 Books Before Graduation Reading Challenge.

“That is a challenge that we have going on year round, but the focus on that is for teens to work towards reading 100 books,” said Hemingway. “Any 100 books of their choosing. So it’s not a program where we tell them what to read, it’s a program where we just give them a goal of reading 100 books that they enjoy.”

One of the goals of this month long event is to get teens to take advantage of the resources Washoe Libraries have to offer.

“We really encourage our teens to visit their libraries,” said There’s so many things that we have. We have events, we have online resources. Also the spaces are beautiful and they can come here to study. They can use our meeting rooms, it’s great for doing group projects.”

You can find more information on Teentober here. They also have a quarterly brochure called the Explorer which has a list of events being held over the next few months.

