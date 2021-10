RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Unsettled, showery weather is likely through Friday, with a few T-storms. Sierra snow levels will fall to Lake Tahoe-level briefly Friday evening and things wind down. The weekend looks pleasant, and warmer by Sunday. A bigger temperature drop is in the forecast early next week. Gardeners, prepare for a hard freeze at all elevations. -Jeff