Single-vehicle crash near Cold Springs early Thursday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle roll-over crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Northbound U.S. 395 near Cold Springs.

Troopers say a man overcorrected his Jeep Cherokee before rolling onto the median and ultimately flipping his car over.

Investigators say impairment is suspected.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

