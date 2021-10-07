Advertisement

Reno bus contractor, union trying again to settle bus strike

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Union leaders and the Washoe County contractor that operates Reno’s regional bus system are headed back to the bargaining table to try to negotiate the end of a nearly two-week-old strike.

It’s the second since August.

Bus service has been limited to a few main, streamlined routes, creating a hardship for riders who say they’ve been facing long waits to be picked up.

The previous collective bargaining agreement between the Teamsters and Keolis North America expired July 1.

Discussions include a proposal by the company to change the way drivers’ routes and schedules are decided. The two sides planned to meet Thursday and Friday.

