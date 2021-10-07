Advertisement

Protecting your plants from the cold

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When the weather calls for near freezing temperatures overnight, it’s never to early to take precautions when it comes to protecting your plants and vegetables.

At Moana nursery, plant doctor Jon Bruyn said the freeze potential early next week isn’t out of the ordinary.

“The primary concern is the forecast, if it turns out to be as low as it’s going to be, we’ll have a problem with freezing pipes,” said Bruyn. “Maybe pay attention to your irrigation system. The plants need less water, but they’ll still need water because in the following week we warm back up a bit.”

Protecting your plants from the cold
Protecting your plants from the cold(KOLO)

Bruyn said if you have potted plants outside, it’s best to water them before the cold snap to encase the roots. Another thing to consider are birds, who are frequent backyard visitors helping minimize pest control.

“Feed them, so they know where you are and they’ll come and eat insects but keeping them healthy is important,” said Bruyn.

It’s not too late when it comes to scattering new seedlings...Bruyn said you can plant any time of the year as long as it’s warm enough and the ground is thawed out.

“As far as harvesting, tomatoes should be a concern. Your vegetable garden is going to suffer this coming week,” Bruyn. “So maybe harvest before there’s frost. There’s an old trick of hanging the vines upside in the garage and it’ll ripen the rest of the tomatoes.”

If you need help when it comes to your garden, Bruyn said every Moana nursery has a plant doctor you can call.

“We’re here 365 days out of the year,” said Bruyn. “We’re here to answer questions, some people email us or call us with questions. We’re here to help.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
NHP identifies suspect arrested in high speed chase
NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.
No injuries, multiple cars towed in Wednesday morning crash on I-80

Latest News

First responders can get two free slices at Pizzava's Carson City location Monday through...
Pizzava in Carson City dishing out free slices for first responders
Washoe County Libraries are bringing back Teentober to highlight their teen-friendly services.
Washoe County Libraries celebrating Teentober
The Knox Safety Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm is the only one that tells you what to do in a CO...
Fire safety devices for the hearing impaired
KOLO
Impact of summer festivals during the 2021 season