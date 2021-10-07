RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When the weather calls for near freezing temperatures overnight, it’s never to early to take precautions when it comes to protecting your plants and vegetables.

At Moana nursery, plant doctor Jon Bruyn said the freeze potential early next week isn’t out of the ordinary.

“The primary concern is the forecast, if it turns out to be as low as it’s going to be, we’ll have a problem with freezing pipes,” said Bruyn. “Maybe pay attention to your irrigation system. The plants need less water, but they’ll still need water because in the following week we warm back up a bit.”

Protecting your plants from the cold (KOLO)

Bruyn said if you have potted plants outside, it’s best to water them before the cold snap to encase the roots. Another thing to consider are birds, who are frequent backyard visitors helping minimize pest control.

“Feed them, so they know where you are and they’ll come and eat insects but keeping them healthy is important,” said Bruyn.

It’s not too late when it comes to scattering new seedlings...Bruyn said you can plant any time of the year as long as it’s warm enough and the ground is thawed out.

“As far as harvesting, tomatoes should be a concern. Your vegetable garden is going to suffer this coming week,” Bruyn. “So maybe harvest before there’s frost. There’s an old trick of hanging the vines upside in the garage and it’ll ripen the rest of the tomatoes.”

If you need help when it comes to your garden, Bruyn said every Moana nursery has a plant doctor you can call.

“We’re here 365 days out of the year,” said Bruyn. “We’re here to answer questions, some people email us or call us with questions. We’re here to help.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.