Postal changes expected to impact business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Jimmy Beans Wool began as a small yarn shop/coffee counter in Truckee.

Twenty years later it’s a multi-million dollar business shipping yarn to more than 60 countries, branching into production and acquiring other brands and products, employing 35 people here in Reno, another 40 at a Texas production plant.

That remarkable growth, says owner Laura Zander, has been possible by remaining flexible, adapting to change. One constant though has been the company’s use of the U-S Postal Service.

“We love the Post Office even from an international standpoint,” says owner/operator Laura Zander. “Shipping internationally through the Post Office has historically been infinitely easier than through UPS or FedEx or DHL.” Easier and, she says, fast.

Her company is about to face a new challenge and its coming from that trusted partner.

Controversy has stalked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy since he was appointed last fall prior to the election. He promised change, and what he’s now proposed and the Postal Service is preparing to implement, is a reorganization which he says will cut costs and put the postal service on sound financial footing. It will also raise rates while permanently slowing the mail, by cutting back on air and emphasizing ground transportation.

The West--including Nevada--will feel the slowdown most. Deliveries that are now expected in two days, could take three. Those that now take three could take five.

Although Zander’s company has a retail store at its Reno headquarters, the bulk of its business is shipped out the back, seven days a week. Quick turnarounds are the company’s reputation and its customer’s expectations.

“People are used to getting their packages through the Postal Service in two or three or four days. It’s kind of our Superman cape.”

But, if the Postal Service follows DeJoy’s plan, her fear is the flood of calls and emails from customers wondering where their order is.

“Obviously coming up on the holiday season we’re going to have to do some sort of marketing and messaging to tell our customers they need to shop early.”

As a business owner, she says she understands the aim of the postal service, but she’s bracing for the impact it will mean for her operation. “We’re hoping their plans don’t play out the way they’re planning them to. we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it doesn’t work out the way the media is reporting, but at the end of the day it’s our responsibility to adapt and go with the flow.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.