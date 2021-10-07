Advertisement

Pizzava in Carson City dishing out free slices for first responders

First responders can get two free slices at PIzzava's Carson City location Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
First responders can get two free slices at PIzzava's Carson City location Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.(KOLO)
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A local pizza shop is serving up some generosity, offering to take care of lunch for our area’s first responders.

Monday through Friday from 11-2:30 p.m., Pizzava in Carson City is welcoming in all medical, law enforcement, fire and more whose daily task is to serve our community for two free slices on the house.

“They give to us, we give back to them,” said John Martinez, store manager at Pizzava in Carson City. “They’re looking out for us, so we’re looking out for them to the best of our abilities.”

Pizzava opened its first location in Reno’s Midtown in 2018. Three years later, they welcomed the Carson City addition in January of 2021. Alongside the first responder deal, they’re doing the same two slices with a drink for five dollars.

“We’ve already been shown a lot of love from the community and we’re just hoping to give that back out,” said Martinez.

Pizzava is located at 1426 E William St. in Carson City.

