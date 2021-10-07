Advertisement

Nevada tech company asks to withdraw ‘Innovation Zone’ plan

This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural northern Nevada. A cryptocurrency company that owns 67,000 acres in rural northern Nevada wants state government to grant technology companies power to form local governments on land they own. Jeffrey Berns, CEO of Nevada-based Blockchains, LLC, wants to build a "smart city" run on blockchain technology on the land his company purchased in 2018. (EYRC Architects/Blockchains LLC via AP)(AP)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada-based technology company that had lobbied state lawmakers to let it form a semi-autonomous smart city in the rural desert has withdrawn its proposal.

Blockchains said on Thursday that it no longer planned to construct a smart city that revolved around their technology, but planned to continue building out their platform in Nevada.

The company had proposed creating new jurisdictions called “Innovation Zones” that would initially be governed by a company-nominated board that could create court systems, impose taxes and make zoning decisions.

The proposal provoked opposition from environmentalists, local government officials and people skeptical of the growing power of technology companies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

ved.

Related Content

Nevada Legislature
Rural Nevada county details opposition to ‘Innovation Zones’
Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City
Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak’s ‘Innovation Zones’
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
Nevada governor proposes giving tech firms power to govern

Most Read

Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
NHP identifies suspect arrested in high speed chase
NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.
No injuries, multiple cars towed in Wednesday morning crash on I-80

Latest News

Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
RTC Logo
Reno bus contractor, union trying again to settle bus strike
Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver...
RTC warns of potential service changes due to driver shortage