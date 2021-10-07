Fire safety devices for the hearing impaired

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is Fire Prevention Week and the theme is Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety. Some devices allow those who are hearing impaired to stay safe.

These fire safety devices that allow the deaf or hard of hearing to see or feel alarms. This is possible through use of devices that work together with smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

Vibration appliances like bed shakers or strobe lights help compensate for the inability to hear the sound that come from smoke alarms.

Adam Mayberry, Truckee Meadows Fire Department Public Information Officer shared his personal use of these devices,

“In fact in my particular situation, I do have those devices in my own home, because of my significant hearing impairment, and so there should be a fire or smoke detected in my own home, I have devices that will alert me without being able to hear those properly, so I can attest first hand to the effectiveness of those devices,”

Mayberry continued to mention it is important to invest in fire safety because it can ultimately save lives.

This Fire Prevention Week it is important for everyone to check and make sure their fire alarms are working properly as well.

For more information on fire safety for the hearing impaired, click here. Additional resources for the deaf or hard of hearing in Northern Nevada can also be found here.

