Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old child from Tennessee

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say a woman is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brandi Rhodes, 33, has been named as a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

