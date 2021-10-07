Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old child from Tennessee
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:59 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.
Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.
Police say a woman is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brandi Rhodes, 33, has been named as a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.