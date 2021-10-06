South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Cody Lee Bass is facing multiple charges connected to his arrest on September 25, 2021.

The California Highway Patrol says fire personnel working near Twin Bridges reported an extremely intoxicated driver stopped on the roadway. The driver of the Tesla drove east on US-50 where he was stopped by CHP units at the Meyers Agricultural Station.

CHP Officers say Bass showed obvious signs of intoxication, and was placed under arrest. Investigators also found a white powder resembling cocaine and a crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine in the car.

Bass is now facing charges that include driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bass’s term on the South Lake Tahoe City Council is due to end in 2022.

