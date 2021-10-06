Reno seeks $440,000,000 for aging storm water system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City of Reno Engineers say they want to prevent a disaster before one can happen.

Director of Utility Services Trina Magoon says the City has hundreds of overdo projects and if they’re left unchecked could lead to water flooding in streets, neighborhoods, and homes.

The City of Reno is currently seeking public input on the potential creation of a new stormwater utility. A stormwater utility collects a fee from property owners to maintain or improve stormwater and flood reduction infrastructure. Residents will have another opportunity to get information and provide feedback during a public virtual meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration details will be available at Reno.gov/StormwaterUtility.

