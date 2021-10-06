Advertisement

Reno seeks $440,000,000 for aging storm water system

Reno microburst at 4th and Stoker Avenue showing the storm water system failing to drain water...
Reno microburst at 4th and Stoker Avenue showing the storm water system failing to drain water from the street.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City of Reno Engineers say they want to prevent a disaster before one can happen.  

Director of Utility Services Trina Magoon says the City has hundreds of overdo projects and if they’re left unchecked could lead to water flooding in streets, neighborhoods, and homes.

The City of Reno is currently seeking public input on the potential creation of a new stormwater utility. A stormwater utility collects a fee from property owners to maintain or improve stormwater and flood reduction infrastructure. Residents will have another opportunity to get information and provide feedback during a public virtual meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration details will be available at Reno.gov/StormwaterUtility.

We’ll post the rest of the report as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
Wanted suspect stopped by NHP following wrong-way pursuit
Two Peppermill employees recovering after knife attack
Reno Fire crews responded to a house fire on University Park Loop.
Reno Fire working structure fire north of the University
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
One of two vehicles involved in a crash in Minden Monday morning.
Crash in Minden sends one to hospital

Latest News

Social media Instagram
Local psychologist agrees, social media can be toxic for teens
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a female who used a stolen debit card...
Authorities ask for help identifying debit card fraud suspect