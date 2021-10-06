NHP cracking down on human trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is cracking down on human trafficking with help from some truckers. Nevada is tied for 9th in the nation for human trafficking cases reported.

Troopers say truckers are a huge part of fighting human trafficking because they travel all over the state. Their big rigs also allow them to see more while driving.

“Basically we give them some education on some of the signs to look for,” said Trooper Charles Caster. “This could be signs that the general public can use as well, but it includes physical signs of physical abuse or injury. If this person or people are avoiding eye contact, they’re avoiding personal interactions, or they’re avoiding law enforcement, but also if they’re working excessively long hours. These are all warning signs that we are trying to educate, specifically truckers, because of their unique perspective.”

Areas to look out for these signs include rest stops, hotels, and restaurants.

“Human trafficking is a crime that occurs usually hidden in plain sight, said Trooper Caster. “So we encourage everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and those around them when they’re out and about.”

The campaign runs through October 10, but troopers will always be on the lookout for human trafficking.

“Nothing changes in terms of what we’re doing on the road. This campaign is a focused effort to work with truckers, through the Truckers Against Trafficking Association, and there’s a lot of ad campaigns going on. There’s billboards, radio spots, and TV ads. We’re really focusing during this period. Afterwards, it’s going to be us doing what we do every day.”

If you see something suspicious, you can call NHP at *N-H-P…

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.