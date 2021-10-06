Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers review state’s pandemic relief spending

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(ap newsroom)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers who sit on a legislative oversight committee that monitors federal coronavirus relief spending met Tuesday to review the state’s progress in allocating billions of dollars toward priorities including infrastructure, education and backfilling lost revenue.

The federal government allocated Nevada $2.7 billion in relief earlier this year, adding to billions sent to the state in 2020.

Lawmakers said the funds presented the state with an opportunity to make unprecedented investments and update infrastructure to better serve residents.

The Legislature’s finance committee is scheduled to meet later this month to approve additional spending proposed by state agencies and the governor.

