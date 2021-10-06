Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-80 eastbound

NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.
NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.(NHP)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:59 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound on and near USA Parkway.

The first crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-80 off-ramp at USA Parkway.

Five cars were involved and troopers reported injuries.

The second happened on Eastbound I-80 just before 6:45 a.m., about a quarter of a mile west of the first crash on USA Parkway.

NHP said 7 cars were involved, with injuries reported. The travel lane in that area is now back open to traffic, according to officers.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
Wanted suspect stopped by NHP following wrong-way pursuit
Two Peppermill employees recovering after knife attack
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a female who used a stolen debit card...
Authorities ask for help identifying debit card fraud suspect
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
Nevada Highway Patrol
NHP cracking down on human trafficking
NHP Human Trafficking Campaign
NHP Human Trafficking Campaign
KOLO
Impact of summer festivals during the 2021 season