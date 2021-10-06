Multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-80 eastbound

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound on and near USA Parkway.

The first crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-80 off-ramp at USA Parkway.

Five cars were involved and troopers reported injuries.

The second happened on Eastbound I-80 just before 6:45 a.m., about a quarter of a mile west of the first crash on USA Parkway.

NHP said 7 cars were involved, with injuries reported. The travel lane in that area is now back open to traffic, according to officers.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.