Local psychologist agrees, social media can be toxic for teens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)-- The nation has been focused on Facebook and other social media in recent days, specifically on allegations it’s toxic for teens.

Those who deal with troubled youth are all too familiar with the role social media is playing. They’re just glad we’re finally having the conversation.

“It actually feels like we’re starting to recognize something that’s been a problem for a long time and maybe give it the attention that it needs,” says psychologist Dr. Ethan Steever, the chief clinical officer at Reno’s Willow Springs Center.

Dr. Steever sees the impact of social media every day in the young people being treated at Willow Springs. What they see on social media--he says--is often an unrealistic portrayal of life. For a teen struggling as we all did to determine our own self image the inevitable comparisons can be damaging.

“That’s not what my life is. That’s not what I look like. That’s not the kinds of things I’m doing. I must somehow be less. It’s pretty depressing and you can actually look and see since social media has come along and the spread of social media and more and more people have gotten social media and are active on it, the rates of teen depression and suicide have just tracked that number going up.”

Negative impressions are reinforced by the algorithms that determine the flow of information.

“I’m not going to show you any opposing viewpoints. I’m not going to show you any other ideas. I’m just going to keep showing you this.”

And these are the algorithms that keep the conversation going even if it’s headed in a terrible direction.

The most disturbing detail to emerge from the hearings may be that Facebook’s own internal research revealed the danger, but--it’s charged--did nothing to change things. “It would be one thing if it’s just ‘well this is an effect that happens,’” says Dr. Steever. “It’s a whole different ball game when it’s the business model,”

He says it may be time for some regulation, but it’s certainly time to have the conversation, both as a nation and within our families.

“Just like you would talk with your kid about any other part of their life or any other people they’re interacting with. This should be an ongoing conversation with your kid.”

