Advertisement

Impact of summer festivals during the 2021 season

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The return of summer festivals made a positive impact in many ways in our Reno community. It allowed for an economic boost after many local festivals were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Northern Nevada’s festivals are wrapping up this weekend with The Great Italian Festival in Downtown Reno.

This season we were successfully able to have The Great Reno Balloon Race, Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, and the Rib Cook-Off. These festivals bring in tourists and help locals connect with their community. They also help create both seasonal and permanent jobs in our area.

The hospitality industry was benefited the most during the festival season. Randy Kennedy, Marketing and Communications Director for The Nugget shared what this year was like for them,

“It seems like something is going on every weekend this time of year. The Italian festival is a great draw to town. We also have a big show at our event center this weekend with Tim McGraw coming up. There are lots to see and do in town and we’re just really happy at all the response, really city and region-wide,” Kennedy said.

Tourists are arriving ahead of this weekend’s events and The Nugget is already planning for next year.

For more information on events happening in our area, click here. Job opportunities can also be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
Wanted suspect stopped by NHP following wrong-way pursuit
Two Peppermill employees recovering after knife attack
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a female who used a stolen debit card...
Authorities ask for help identifying debit card fraud suspect
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

Dementia friendly nature walks are coming back to Idlewild Park
Dementia-friendly nature walks return to Idlewild Park
KOLO
National Night Out: Building community and police unity
Dave Marlon, CrossRoads of Southern NV
Overcoming substance abuse, local Nevadan shares his story
Southwest Gas seeing a rise in natural gas line damage
Utility companies seeing increase in damaged gas lines