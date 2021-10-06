Impact of summer festivals during the 2021 season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The return of summer festivals made a positive impact in many ways in our Reno community. It allowed for an economic boost after many local festivals were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Northern Nevada’s festivals are wrapping up this weekend with The Great Italian Festival in Downtown Reno.

This season we were successfully able to have The Great Reno Balloon Race, Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, and the Rib Cook-Off. These festivals bring in tourists and help locals connect with their community. They also help create both seasonal and permanent jobs in our area.

The hospitality industry was benefited the most during the festival season. Randy Kennedy, Marketing and Communications Director for The Nugget shared what this year was like for them,

“It seems like something is going on every weekend this time of year. The Italian festival is a great draw to town. We also have a big show at our event center this weekend with Tim McGraw coming up. There are lots to see and do in town and we’re just really happy at all the response, really city and region-wide,” Kennedy said.

Tourists are arriving ahead of this weekend’s events and The Nugget is already planning for next year.

For more information on events happening in our area, click here. Job opportunities can also be found here.

