Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
Wanted suspect stopped by NHP following wrong-way pursuit
Two Peppermill employees recovering after knife attack
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a female who used a stolen debit card...
Authorities ask for help identifying debit card fraud suspect
Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block...
Tribes: New evidence proves massacre was at Nevada mine site

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads