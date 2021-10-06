Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers should plan for winter conditions and delays this week with the first cold storm of the season moving in.

As a precaution, Caltrans is closing State Route 108 at the Sonora Pass at noon on Thursday, October 7th.

State Route 89 at the Monitor Pass will close Thursday at 2 P.M.

State route 120 W will close Thursday at 5 P.M.

Anyone who needs to get over the Sierra should leave earlier, or plan to take an alternate route.

The highways could reopen on Saturday after Caltrans crews evaluate the roadways.

Drivers should also:

Check your windshield wipes and replace them if they are worn or cracked

Check your tires to make sure you have enough tread

Carry chains, a blanket, food & water

For the latest information on road closures, please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.