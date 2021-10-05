Wolf Pack to wrap up non-conference schedule Saturday when they host New Mexico State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) -

Nevada (3-1) vs. New Mexico State (1-5)

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 – 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Reno, Nev. – Mackay Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network (PxP -Jason Knapp; Analyst – Ross Tucker; Sideline – Desmond Purnell)

Radio: 94.5 FM (PxP - John Ramey; Analyst - Mike Edwards)

NEVADA HOSTS NEW MEXICO STATE AT MACKAY STADIUM

Nevada (3-1), following a 41-31 win at Boise State, hosts New Mexico State (1-5) for a 7:30 p.m. (PT) kickoff. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, with Jason Knapp (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Desmond Purnell (Sideline) on the call. This marks the 16th matchup with the Aggies and Nevada leads the all-time series 13-2. The Wolf Pack plays its fourth non-conference game of the season.

The Wolf Pack Radio Network will call the game as well on 94.5 FM with John Ramey (play-by-play) and Mike Edwards (analyst) in the booth, with the 60-minute pregame show to begin at 6:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES HISTORY

Nevada and New Mexico State face off for the 16th time in history on Saturday. Nevada is 13-2 against the Aggies, winning eight of its last 10 games. The last time the two teams met was in 2011 with Nevada securing a 48-34 victory in Las Cruces.

The two programs first played each other in 1992 when Nevada downed New Mexico State 35-21. The Pack then went on to win 10 of the next 11 matchups.

GAME SPONSOR – RENOWN HEALTH

- Join the Nevada Wolf Pack and Renown Health for our annual Pink Out football game

- Together, we are supporting all those who are fighting the good fight against cancer

- Show your support for all those who are battling cancer by wearing pink

- The first 5,000 fans to enter Mackay Stadium will be given a pink beanie

- Renown’s Institute for Cancer is raising money for their patient assistance fund, which goes

directly to patients and their families who need additional financial support

- Donations can be made anytime through Venmo by sending a cash gift to @RenownFoundation

COLOR THEME

Pink Out – Wear Pink

HISPANIC / LATINX HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION

Join the Nevada Wolf Pack as we celebrate the memorable accomplishments of the members of our Hispanic/LatinX communities

BAND DAY

- The Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band will welcome local high schools to participate in Band Day to join and play at halftime of the football game

STUDENTS

- Running of the Wolves

- To kick off homecoming week the Running of the Wolves tradition is back! Freshman and

Sophomore students will get to participate in this year’s running of the wolves with

festivities starting at 4:30 PM as students will participate in the Wolf Pack Walk to start

- Sonic Student Section Giveaway

- Pretzels for the first 500

TEAM RECOGNITIONS

- Volleyball will be recognized during the game

COMING UP NEXT

- Homecoming vs. Hawaii (Oct. 16)

- Theme – Paint the Town Blue

- For a full list of Homecoming events visit //www.unr.edu/homecoming

