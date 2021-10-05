Advertisement

Wanted suspect stopped by NHP following wrong-way pursuit

The man was wanted after an attempted robbery at a Reno Save Mart
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A portion of U.S. 50 is closed in Lyon County following a wrong-way chase.

According to Reno Police, just before 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 4, 2021, a man attempted to take items from the Save Mart on Keystone Ave. When approached the man brandished a knife then fled the store.

He led police on a chase eastbound onto I80 through Sparks and into Lyon County. NHP then took over the chase after the driver went the wrong-way on U.S. 50 in Fernley. Troopers used a pit maneuver to stop the driver just east of the roundabout to avoid any threat to other drivers.

NHP says 3 people were in the car, and all have been detained. No injuries have been reported. Investigators say a portion of 50 will remain closed during the length of the investigation, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.

