Two Peppermill employees recovering after knife attack

(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Peppermill employees are recovering after a man allegedly attacked them with a knife and cut them.

It happened around 9:12 p.m. on Monday.

The Reno Police Department said a man was trying to break into a room, when the employees tried to get him to leave.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police have taken the suspect into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

