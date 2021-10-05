Advertisement

Tribes: New evidence proves massacre was at Nevada mine site

Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block...
Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block digging at a proposed lithium mine after they say newly uncovered evidence proves it was the sacred site of a massacre of dozens of Native Americans in 1865.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block digging at a proposed lithium mine near the Oregon line.

They say newly uncovered evidence proves it was the sacred site of a massacre of dozens of Native Americans in 1865.

The new motion filed in federal court in Reno includes an 1865 newspaper report and two eyewitness accounts of how at least 31 Paiute men, women and children were “murdered by federal soldiers” at Thacker Pass. One was from a cavalry volunteer who participated in the slaughter and the other by a tribal member who survived it.

