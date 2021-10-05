Overcoming substance abuse, local Nevadan shares his story

Las Vegas, Nev. (KOLO) -Ahead of ‘World Mental Health’ on Sunday, October 10, 2021, one Nevadan shares his experience of recovery and need to help those struggling with substance abuse.

Beating addiction and getting better was a crossroads Dave Marlon knew he had to face.

“At the time like I said, I was empty inside,” explained Marlon. “I was willing to try rehab. I went to rehab and lo’ and behold, it was the best experience of my life. When I got to rehab we spent a lot of time in fitness and in counseling and I ended up developing a connection with God.”

Now celebrating over 16 years of sobriety, Marlon said every healing journey is different but you don’t have to do it alone.

“So often you feel like you’re alone and the first and most important thing is you are not alone,” added Marlon. “There’s a lot of us out there with a substance use disorder. The second thing is there is help in many different places. You can call 211 on your phone and they’ll tell you many places where to get help.”

Working as a licensed and alcohol drug counselor supervisor, Marlon says the stress and unpredictability of the pandemic has heightened substance use.

“I’m not seeing a ton of new people join our meetings, because since we’ve gone to Zoom. It creates a new barrier for people to come. However I know alcohol use is up, I know substance use is up. Since I run a detox, I know our volume is up,” said Marlon.

While getting help is just the first step to recovery, Marlon says being in a group setting, whether it’s being part of a church or group therapy is an effective way to reduce feelings of isolation.

“One of the things I’ve found during the pandemic is I became closer to my family and that’s one of the things I’m not going to let go,” added Marlon. “As the pandemic wanes and ends, the fact that I built up relationships with my family is something that I’m going to protect and cherish. So I hope everyone takes care of themselves.

Marlon is the CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada and Vegas Stronger.

If you'd like to learn more, click here.

