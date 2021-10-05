Advertisement

National Night Out: building community and police unity

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is hosting an event to create a sense of safety and community. National Night Out is a national event where local police and neighbors come together in a positive environment.

The event is in partnership with serval community groups including the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada, Save Mart, Community Service Agency, Heritage Bank, Amplified Entertainment, and the RPD.

This event at Miguel Ribera Park on Neil Road will include barbecue, games, activity booths, a bounce house, local vendors, and live music.

The goal organizers have in mind is to promote a better relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Adam Blount, Public Information Officer for RPD mentioned what an event like this will provide,

“It gives us a chance to let the community know that we are here for them, it tells them we want to be a part of them where they are at. We’re not asking them to come anywhere other than their neighborhood. We want them to get to know the police in their neighborhood, as well as getting to know the resources that are available to them,” Blount said.

National Night out begins October 5th, at 2 p.m., and runs until 7 p.m.

For more information and to register to attend, click here.

