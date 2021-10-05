Dixie Fire Fund created to help with damage and loss

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Providing disaster relief and long-term revitalization for communities affected by the largest wildfire in California’s history. That’s the goal of the newly created Dixie Fire Fund, established by Plumas Bank and The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.

To encourage additional donations to the fund and inspire others to help Reno’s neighboring California communities, Plumas Bank is contributing $50,000 to the fund.

“The devastation caused by The Dixie Fire hit close to home, as many of our bank branches serve community members and businesses that resided in direct path of the fire,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, BJ North. “Plumas Bank was founded in Quincy, California and our teams and clients faced destruction of their homes, their businesses and their way of life. Now that the fire is nearly contained, the work to rebuild our communities is just beginning.”

The fire began in mid-July, burning nearly 964,000 acres across five counties. It has destroyed more than 1,300 structures and damaged nearly 100 more.

Donations to the Dixie Fire Fund are accepted via credit card, check or by visiting a Plumas Bank branch. To make a donation online by credit card, visit NevadaFund.org/donate/dixie-fire-fund. Checks can be made payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, mailed to 50 Washington Street, Suite 300, Reno, NV 89503 with Dixie Fire Fund noted in the memo line.

