Dementia friendly nature walks return to Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is bringing back its dementia friendly nature walks. They’re set to return on Tuesday, October 5, for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We’re so excited. We haven’t been able to do it throughout the pandemic just for the safety of the population”, said Chantel Dominguez with Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation. “So this will be the first relaunch since before the pandemic. We’ve been offering virtual opportunities for our participants. Newsletters, virtual walks through the park, but obviously it’s not the same as actually being outside in the park and getting that physical exercise. We’re so excited to start it back up again.”

The walks are part of the Discover Your Parks program, which aims to get people outside exploring local parks. They give participants the chance to learn about plants at Idlewild Park and how they change based on the season.

“Basically we walk about a mile for an hour through Idlewild Park,” said Dominguez. “We look at the seasonal changes of the plants and it’s just a really great way for people living with dementia, and their care partners, to get outside, socialize, get a little bit of physical activity, and experience nature.”

They are held every Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Walks begin at the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Office in Idlewild Park across from the California Building. To take part, all you need to do is show up.

