Authorities ask for help identifying debit card fraud suspect

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a female who used a stolen debit card at Dotty's Casino.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help identifying the suspect who authorities said used a stolen ATM card.

The suspect is described as a white female and was wearing black leggings, a black tank top, a black face mask, and black hat.

The sheriff’s office said she was seen on August 30 around 10 a.m. getting out of a white BMW X5 SUV, and walking into the Dotty’s Casino at 3331 HWY 50 East in Carson City where she used the stolen debit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Sal Acosta (775) 283-7888, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The fraud suspect was seen getting out of this BMW SUV.
The fraud suspect was seen getting out of this BMW SUV.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

