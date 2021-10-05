Advertisement

Attorney General targeting threats to school boards

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday,...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday, April 26, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)(MANDEL NGAN | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Merrick Garland is directing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools.

Last week the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates.

The association has documented more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption and acts of intimidation. Garland says the Justice Department will use its authority and resources to discourage the threats and prosecute when appropriate.

The Justice Department is focusing on threats against local school boards
The Justice Department is focusing on threats against local school boards(U.S. Department of Justice)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Fire crews responded to a house fire on University Park Loop.
Reno Fire working structure fire north of the University
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
One of two vehicles involved in a crash in Minden Monday morning.
Crash in Minden sends one to hospital
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the...
CALDOR FIRE: All evacuation orders lifted in El Dorado County.

Latest News

NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
Wanted suspect stopped by NHP following wrong-way pursuit
Two Peppermill employees recovering after knife attack
Dementia friendly nature walks are coming back to Idlewild Park
Dementia friendly nature walks return to Idlewild Park
Dementia friendly nature walks are coming back to Idlewild Park
Dementia Friendly Nature Walks