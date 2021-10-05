Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:39 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caltrans will shut down three highways before a cold storm blows into the Sierra.
Caltrans closing three mountain passes ahead of snowstorm
NHP vehicle with emergency lights pulled to side of the road.
The misunderstood “Move Over” law
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
NHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 50.
NHP identifies suspect arrested in high speed chase
NHP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at USA Parkway on October 6, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-80 eastbound

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Schumer: Agreement reached on short-term debt ceiling fix
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
Alabama swamped; 1 child, 1 adult die in floods from slow-moving front
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize
The Amber Alert issued for the missing 13-year-old girl was canceled after she was found.
13-year-old Texas girl found, Amber Alert canceled
Driver overcorrected vehicle before rolling car onto center median.
Single-vehicle crash near Cold Springs early Thursday morning