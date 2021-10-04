Advertisement

Window shopping at Nevada Health Link

By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Head to Nevada’s health insurance exchange these days and window shopping is encouraged. Look for at various plans and the cost and coverage.

Visitors won’t be able to sign up until November first though that’s when open enrollment begins.

“For Nevadans who currently don’t have health insurance through their provider, they are not receiving Medicaid. They are not on Medicare so that means Nevada Health Link is for you,” says Janel Davis with Nevada Health Link. “We are really encouraging all of these people to go to healthlink.com, look at their options now, and prepare for enrollment,” she says.

This year two more insurance companies have entered the Nevada market. It means 126 plans offered. 87 plans for Washoe County, and more than 50 plans for the rural counties.

Consumers can also choose from six dental plans offered statewide.

Right now more than 88,000 Nevadans are part of the exchange. But the health insurance exchange wants to enroll even more.

Federal subsidies will continue for 2022. Davis says consumers might be surprised as to who qualifies for those subsidies and what they mean.

“4.2% on the exchange. That’s an average increase. But when the rate increases, that means the subsidy increases. So that’s a really good thing,” she says.

Davis says there are brokers and others to assist consumers to look for and sign up for plans appropriate for their needs.

She says those who are are happy with their current plan don’t have to do anything--just keep paying monthly premiums.

But she says it’s best to window shop now to see if a better priced or more convenient plan is out there for consumers and their families.

NevadaHealthLink.com

1-800-547-2927

