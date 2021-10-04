Utility companies seeing increase in damaged gas lines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Southwest Gas is reminding people doing last minute home improvement projects... to call 811 before digging. They’ve been seeing an increase in damage to natural gas pipelines.

They ask that you call at least two work days before digging around your property. After calling that number, utility companies will come down and mark the lines, pipes, and cables underground.

Natural gas, electricity, water, and other types of utility lines are often only a few inches underground, which can make it really easy to damage them. Doing so can cause service interruptions around the area and can be dangerous for the person damaging them.

If you do cause some damage, stop working right away, evacuate the area, and call 911.

You will be responsible for the repair of any lines you break... and could face fines from the public utilities commission. The signs of a punctured line could be the smell of rotten eggs, a hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground, bubbling water, and discolored plants or grass.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.