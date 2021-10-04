Advertisement

Utility companies seeing increase in damaged gas lines

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Southwest Gas is reminding people doing last minute home improvement projects... to call 811 before digging. They’ve been seeing an increase in damage to natural gas pipelines.

They ask that you call at least two work days before digging around your property. After calling that number, utility companies will come down and mark the lines, pipes, and cables underground.

Natural gas, electricity, water, and other types of utility lines are often only a few inches underground, which can make it really easy to damage them. Doing so can cause service interruptions around the area and can be dangerous for the person damaging them.

If you do cause some damage, stop working right away, evacuate the area, and call 911.

You will be responsible for the repair of any lines you break... and could face fines from the public utilities commission. The signs of a punctured line could be the smell of rotten eggs, a hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground, bubbling water, and discolored plants or grass.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
COVID-19 cancels rest of Reno Aces season
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the...
CALDOR FIRE: 93% contained; heavier smoke in Lake Tahoe Basin Monday
The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these photographs of a suspect and his Cadillac in an...
Suspect sought in attack at Carson City Maverik
Pro-Choice supporters don't want Roe v. Wade challenged
Nevadans protest Texas abortion law ahead of Supreme Court’s arguments on Monday

Latest News

The Generator's Halloween event
The Generator’s spooky fall break camp
Southwest Gas seeing a rise in natural gas line damage
Call 811
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the...
CALDOR FIRE: 93% contained; heavier smoke in Lake Tahoe Basin Monday
Western Nevada College Foundation logo
Early application for Western Nevada College scholarships